Clarke Schmidt Injury: Nearing live action

Schmidt (shoulder) could start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game at the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

There were positive reports after Schmidt threw a 24-pitch bullpen session Monday and again Tuesday morning, as Schmidt noted his shoulder felt good the day after. Even if cleared to be in the season-opening rotation, the right-hander would likely have some workload limitations early on, as manager Aaron Boone admitted Tuesday that "he's obviously not going to be built up," per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Schmidt staying behind in Florida to get stretched out for an extra week or two at the start of the season is also being considered.