Clarke Schmidt Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt (elbow) is ready to begin a rehab assignment, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Schmidt checked out well after throwing a live batting practice session Tuesday and will presumably report to an affiliate this weekend for what will mark his first game action since he underwent an internal brace procedure last July. While the Yankees haven't officially ruled out Schmidt coming back from the 60-day injured list as a starter, the expectation is that he'll be preparing for a return as a multi-inning relief role during his rehab assignment.
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