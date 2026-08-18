Clarke Schmidt Injury: Preparing for relief role upon return

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Schmidt (elbow) will be preparing to return from the 60-day injured list as a reliever, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports. "That can always change as the weeks and month unfolds, just depending," Boone said, regarding Schmidt's potential role. "But that's kind of how we're looking at."

Since Boone made those comments, the Yankees have placed Max Fried back on the IL with a bone bruise in his elbow, but with Carlos Rodon (elbow) returning from the IL on Tuesday, the team will have a five-man rotation intact. As such, the Yankees' plans for Schmidt may not have changed, but the 30-year-old right-hander will still need to complete his throwing progression and a rehab assignment before being available for the big club in any capacity. Schmidt has been limited to throwing off flat ground since cutting a live batting practice session short Aug. 4 after experiencing some forearm cramping, but Boone expects Schmidt to get back on a mound at some point this week.