Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Shifts back to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Schmidt (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Schmidt underwent internal brace surgery July 11 and will be out until at least the middle of the 2026 season. This move doesn't come as a surprise and is procedural to create a roster spot for Paul Goldschmidt.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clarke Schmidt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clarke Schmidt See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
133 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
145 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
214 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Medical Imaging Differences
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Medical Imaging Differences
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
220 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
221 days ago