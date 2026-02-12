Clarke Schmidt Injury: Shifts back to 60-day injured list
Schmidt (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Schmidt underwent internal brace surgery July 11 and will be out until at least the middle of the 2026 season. This move doesn't come as a surprise and is procedural to create a roster spot for Paul Goldschmidt.
