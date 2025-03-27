Clarke Schmidt Injury: Should be back by mid-April

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schmidt (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the rotation "in the middle of the month," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt has appeared fully recovered from his rotator cuff tendinitis for a while and just needs to continue getting stretched out at this point. He will need to make a rehab start, but Schmidt seems to be tracking toward a season debut sometime during the Yankees' April 11-16 homestand.