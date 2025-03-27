Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Should be back by mid-April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schmidt (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the rotation "in the middle of the month," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt has appeared fully recovered from his rotator cuff tendinitis for a while and just needs to continue getting stretched out at this point. He will need to make a rehab start, but Schmidt seems to be tracking toward a season debut sometime during the Yankees' April 11-16 homestand.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
