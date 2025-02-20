Clarke Schmidt Injury: Slated for bullpen session Friday
Schmidt (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday and is unconcerned about his availability for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Schmidt has been slowed a bit early on in camp by a minor back issue, but he'll resume mound work Friday and expects to be ready to pitch in Grapefruit League games soon. Barring a setback, the right-hander should be ready to roll come Opening Day.
