Clarke Schmidt Injury: Slated for live BP on Thursday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Schmidt (shoulder) is slated to throw a live batting practice session Thursday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees had left open the possibility that Schmidt would start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, but the team has opted to have him throw in a more controlled setting instead. Schmidt should be able to get in a start after that, whether it's in Grapefruit League play or in a minor-league game. The hope is that Schmidt will be ready for his season debut April 3 versus the Diamondbacks, but Boone said it's not a guarantee.