Clarke Schmidt Injury: Solid work in rehearsal
Schmidt (shoulder) completed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and no walks to go along with four strikeouts in a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset on Thursday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.
This was projected to be Schmidt's final rehab appearance before he is activated from the injured list to rejoin the Yankees' rotation. He needed only 61 pitches to complete his four frames, 45 of which went for strikes.
