Clarke Schmidt News: Fans six in no-decision

Schmidt did not factor into the decision in the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. He allowed one run on one hit and four walks while striking out six over five innings.

Schmidt limited the Blue Jays to five baserunners while generating 14 whiffs on 90 pitches (52 strikes), and his lone blemish came in the third inning on an Anthony Santander solo home run. It was Schimdt's best start since being activated from the 15-day injured list April 16, and through three starts he has a 5.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 14.2 innings. Schmidt will look for his first win of 2025 next weekend at home against Tampa Bay.