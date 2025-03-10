Clarke Schmidt News: Making spring debut Tuesday

Schmidt (back) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Orioles, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Though he's been slowed in the spring by what has previously been referred to as a minor back issue, Schmidt has been able to move through his throwing program without any setbacks over the past few weeks and is now ready to test himself in a game setting. After Tuesday's outing, the right-hander will likely build up his pitch count over two more Grapefruit League or exhibition starts, which should put him on track to make the Opening Day roster and take the hill for his first turn through the rotation April 3 versus the Diamondbacks. Schmidt's status heading into the season has taken on greater importance over the past week with the New York rotation having lost Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat) to long-term injuries.