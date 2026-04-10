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Clay Holmes Injury: Exits start with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 6:04pm

Holmes was removed from his start Friday against the Athletics with left hamstring tightness, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Holmes had been pitching well Friday, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings, but the Mets' trainers saw something they didn't like and made the call to pull the 33-year-old. More details on his injury will likely come after the team takes a closer look at him.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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