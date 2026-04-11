Clay Holmes Injury: Expected to make next start
Manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday that Holmes' hamstring "checked all the boxes" during a series of strength tests, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
The next step for Holmes is to throw a bullpen session within the next few days. If he gets through it without any issues, he'll receive the green light to make his next start against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
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