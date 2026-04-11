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Clay Holmes Injury: Expected to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday that Holmes' hamstring "checked all the boxes" during a series of strength tests, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

The next step for Holmes is to throw a bullpen session within the next few days. If he gets through it without any issues, he'll receive the green light to make his next start against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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