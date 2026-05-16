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Clay Holmes Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 1:08pm

The Mets placed Holmes (fibula) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Holmes suffered a fractured fibula during Friday's game after getting hit on the leg by a comebacker. Manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game that the right-hander's injury will keep him out for "a long time," but he won't need to undergo surgery to address the issue and isn't expected to miss the rest of the season, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. No replacement has been named to take over Holmes' spot in the rotation just yet, but Joey Gerber will come up from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move to add depth to New York's bullpen.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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