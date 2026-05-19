Clay Holmes Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Holmes (leg) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander was recently shut down from all activities for 6-to-8 weeks due to a fractured right fibula, so it's hardly a surprise he's been moved to the 60-day IL. Holmes is expected to require about a month to build back up to game readiness once fully recovered, so he'll likely be sidelined until at least mid-August.