Clay Holmes Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Mets transferred Holmes (leg) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The right-hander was recently shut down from all activities for 6-to-8 weeks due to a fractured right fibula, so it's hardly a surprise he's been moved to the 60-day IL. Holmes is expected to require about a month to build back up to game readiness once fully recovered, so he'll likely be sidelined until at least mid-August.
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