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Clay Holmes Injury: Shut down 6-to-8 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Holmes (fibula) will be shut down from all activity for 6-to-8 weeks before beginning a rehab program, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Holmes won't need to undergo surgery to address his fractured right fibula, and the Mets are optimistic that the 33-year-old will make it back to a big-league mound before the end of the season. However, manager Carlos Mendoza said that Holmes will need to go through a spring-training-like buildup once he's cleared to resume activity, which will add another month or so to his timeline. All in all, it seems like the right-hander could be looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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