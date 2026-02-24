Clay Holmes News: Already stretched out for WBC

Holmes gave up two runs on one hit and two walks over 3.2 innings in the Mets' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays on Monday. He struck out three.

The right-hander threw 57 pitches (30 strikes) as he prepares to represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Holmes' one real mistake came on an 82.2 mph curveball to Kazuma Okamoto, which the Japanese slugger put over the fence in center field for a two-run home run. It's a pitch Holmes didn't throw at all in 2025. Once he returns to camp from the WBC, Holmes will be battling with Kodai Senga for the fifth spot in the Mets' Opening Day rotation, although with only two days off through the first three weeks of their schedule, it's possible the team will roll with a six-man rotation out of the gate.