Clay Holmes News: Cleared for next start
Holmes (hamstring) threw a bullpen Monday without issue and will make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Holmes passed the training staff's strength tests with flying colors Saturday, and after firing a successful bullpen Monday, the Mets have officially cleared him to toe the rubber Wednesday. He's off to a strong start to the 2026 campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 18.0 innings (three starts).
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