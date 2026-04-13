Clay Holmes headshot

Clay Holmes News: Cleared for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Holmes (hamstring) threw a bullpen Monday without issue and will make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Holmes passed the training staff's strength tests with flying colors Saturday, and after firing a successful bullpen Monday, the Mets have officially cleared him to toe the rubber Wednesday. He's off to a strong start to the 2026 campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 18.0 innings (three starts).

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clay Holmes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clay Holmes See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago