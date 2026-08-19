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Clay Holmes News: Falls to White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Holmes (5-6) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing a run on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

It was a strong outing overall for Holmes, who's now given up just one run over 12 innings in his last two starts. However, he'd wind up with the loss Wednesday, as the Cubs failed to provide any support offensively in a 3-0 defeat. Overall, Holmes sports a 2.49 ERA across 12 starts (68.2 innings) between the Cubs and Mets this season with a 1.11 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Mariners on the road his next time out.

Clay Holmes
Chicago Cubs
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