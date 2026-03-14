Clay Holmes News: Fans six in return from WBC

Holmes gave up one run on two hits over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Seeing his first action for the Mets this spring since returning from a stint in the WBC with Team USA, Holmes entered the game in the fifth inning and went the rest of the way, tossing 44 of 62 pitches for strikes. The veteran righty has looked good in the Grapefruit League, posting a 2.84 ERA and 13:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings, but it's not quite clear where Holmes fits in New York's starting picture unless the team commits to using a six-man rotation -- Kodai Senga appears to be healthy and back in peak form, while David Peterson has done nothing this spring to lose his spot.