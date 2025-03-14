Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clay Holmes headshot

Clay Holmes News: Garners Opening Day start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 7:09pm

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Holmes will start Opening Day in Houston, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He might not have been the choice if the Mets' rotation was fully healthy, but Holmes has earned the nod with a dominant spring that's seen him post a 13:4 K:BB over 9.2 scoreless innings. Holmes is making the move from bullpen to rotation this season after being used exclusively as a reliever since 2019.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now