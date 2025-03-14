Clay Holmes News: Garners Opening Day start

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Holmes will start Opening Day in Houston, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He might not have been the choice if the Mets' rotation was fully healthy, but Holmes has earned the nod with a dominant spring that's seen him post a 13:4 K:BB over 9.2 scoreless innings. Holmes is making the move from bullpen to rotation this season after being used exclusively as a reliever since 2019.