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Clay Holmes News: Goes five innings in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Holmes (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over five innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Hyeseong Kim clubbed a two-run home run off Holmes in the second inning, and the Mets weren't able to even the score while the right-hander was in the game. Holmes threw 63 of 88 pitches for strikes and appeared to have no lingering concerns after leaving his last start due to a tight left hamstring. The 33-year-old has maintained a 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 23 innings across four starts this season. He had moderate trouble with walks last year and will need to keep that in check to avoid having his ratios blow up. Holmes is projected to next take the mound at home versus the Twins.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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