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Clay Holmes News: Goes seven frames in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Holmes didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out three.

Holmes didn't look dominant by any means, as he tossed just 56 of his 88 pitches for strikes and only struck out three, but he got the job done en route to posting his second quality start of the campaign. Holmes has done a good job of limiting the damage every time he's on the mound, as he's allowed two or fewer earned runs while pitching at least five frames in each of his five starts in 2026. That translates to a strong 2.10 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP, although his 5.7 K/9 is below average. Holmes is in line to make his next start at home against the Nationals next week.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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