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Clay Holmes News: Limits Cardinals during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Holmes (1-0) earned the win against the Cardinals on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Holmes surrendered an early run in the first inning but settled in from there, shutting down St. Louis over the next four frames. The right-hander was one out away from a quality start before Nolan Gorman tagged him for a solo homer in the sixth, immediately ending his outing. Following this strong start to the season, the 33-year-old is lined up to face San Francisco in his next start, a favorable matchup given the Giants' offensive struggles so far in 2026.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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