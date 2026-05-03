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Clay Holmes News: Nabs fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Holmes (4-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

Holmes' strong 2026 campaign continued Sunday, as the right-hander kept the Angels' bats quiet en route to his fourth win of the season. In what has been a rocky start to the year for the Mets, the 33-year-old has been a pillar of consistency, tossing five-plus innings in all seven starts to date without allowing more than two earned runs. Across 42.2 innings, Holmes owns a 1.69 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 31:14 K:BB and is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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