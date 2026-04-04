Clay Holmes News: Shuts down Giants in victory
Holmes (2-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing three hits and walking two batters while striking out four over seven scoreless innings.
Holmes allowed exactly one baserunner in each of his first four innings and then went into shutdown mode. Over his final three frames, he yielded just one baserunner (on a single). Holmes wasn't overpowering, getting just seven whiffs and four punchouts, but he picked up his second win and first quality start of the campaign. Through two outings, he has allowed just two runs across 12.2 frames while posting a 9:5 K:BB.
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