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Clay Holmes News: Six shutout innings for third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Holmes (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing three hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six shutout innings.

Holmes doesn't have the best stuff, but he also doesn't throw anything straight and kept the Washington lineup off balance all night, racking up a season-high six strikeouts despite generating just eight whiffs on 94 total pitches. The right-hander has yet to allow more than two runs in any of his six starts and was particularly sharp in April, surrendering five earned runs over 30.1 innings. Holmes now sports a 1.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 36 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start Sunday on the road against the Angels.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
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