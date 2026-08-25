Clay Holmes News: Strong start wasted by bullpen
Holmes allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Holmes was far better than opposing starter Brandon Pfaadt, but the Cubs' late-inning duo of Daniel Palencia and Jacob Webb gave away the lead. Over four starts with the Cubs, Holmes has allowed just five runs across 23 innings, adding a 10:7 K:BB in that span. He's now at a 2.26 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB through 13 starts between the Cubs and the Mets. Holmes is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Brewers.
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