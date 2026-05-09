Clay Holmes News: Takes hard-luck loss
Holmes (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.
Holmes ran into some trouble in the third inning, giving up a two-run single to Ildemaro Vargas, and that ended up being the difference. Over eight starts this season, Holmes has yet to allow more than two runs in any outing. He's at a 1.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 48.1 innings. The one knock is a lack of strikeouts, but Holmes has done an excellent job at limiting runs. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.
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