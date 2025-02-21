Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clay Holmes headshot

Clay Holmes News: Will start spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Holmes will be on the mound for the Mets' Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Astros, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander hasn't started a big-league game since 2018, making 195 relief appearances over the last three seasons while serving primarily as a closer for the Yankees, but Holmes is attempting to convert to the rotation this season after signing a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets in December. It's not clear what kind of workload he'll handle in his spring debut, but Holmes projects to slot third in the Mets' rotation to begin the campaign behind Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now