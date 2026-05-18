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Clayton Beeter Injury: Could return later this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Beeter (forearm) threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, Beeter will make one more rehab appearance Tuesday before potentially being activated from the IL. The right-hander should slot right back into the Nationals' unsettled high-leverage mix once he returns after posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB over 10.1 innings to begin the season with one win, two holds and two saves in 10 appearances. Beeter's been sidelined since April 21 due to forearm soreness.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
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