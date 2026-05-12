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Clayton Beeter Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Beeter (forearm) is ready to begin a rehab assignment, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Beeter is at the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida, so it sounds like his first rehab appearance will be for the team's Florida Complex League affiliate. The reliever has been sidelined since late April with right forearm soreness, so he shouldn't require too many rehab outings before being activated. Beeter has collected two saves this season as part of closer-by-committee, and he should be thrown back into leverage situations upon activation.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
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