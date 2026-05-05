Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Beeter (forearm) has been cleared to resume throwing off the mound, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Beeter was placed on the 15-day injured list a little over a week ago because of right forearm soreness. An MRI came back negative, and Beeter has taken a big step forward with his rehab with the resumption of mound work. It's unlikely he will be ready to return when eligible May 8, but it shouldn't be long after that. Beeter has essentially been co-closer with Gus Varland this season and should return to that role once he's deemed physically ready.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
7 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago