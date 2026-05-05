Clayton Beeter Injury: Resumes mound work
Beeter (forearm) has been cleared to resume throwing off the mound, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Beeter was placed on the 15-day injured list a little over a week ago because of right forearm soreness. An MRI came back negative, and Beeter has taken a big step forward with his rehab with the resumption of mound work. It's unlikely he will be ready to return when eligible May 8, but it shouldn't be long after that. Beeter has essentially been co-closer with Gus Varland this season and should return to that role once he's deemed physically ready.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More