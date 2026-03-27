Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter News: Called upon in non-save situation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Beeter struck out one and walked two in a scoreless eighth inning during Thursday's 10-4 win over the Cubs.

The Nationals held an 8-4 lead when Beeter took the mound to face the bottom half of Chicago's batting order -- not exactly a high-leverage spot for the 2026 debut of a pitcher generally projected to lead the team in saves this season. Washington doesn't have any established options at the back of its bullpen, however, so as long as Beeter remains effective, he should be in the mix to protect close ninth-inning leads. The 27-year-old right-hander will need to display more control than he did Opening Day to stay in the saves picture though, as he tossed just 12 of 24 pitches for strikes against the Cubs. Cole Henry and potentially Cionel Perez, who worked the ninth Thursday, could also get save chances while new manager Blake Butera sorts out his bullpen.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Author Image
Brad Johnson
3 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
29 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
32 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
37 days ago