Clayton Beeter News: Called upon in non-save situation

Beeter struck out one and walked two in a scoreless eighth inning during Thursday's 10-4 win over the Cubs.

The Nationals held an 8-4 lead when Beeter took the mound to face the bottom half of Chicago's batting order -- not exactly a high-leverage spot for the 2026 debut of a pitcher generally projected to lead the team in saves this season. Washington doesn't have any established options at the back of its bullpen, however, so as long as Beeter remains effective, he should be in the mix to protect close ninth-inning leads. The 27-year-old right-hander will need to display more control than he did Opening Day to stay in the saves picture though, as he tossed just 12 of 24 pitches for strikes against the Cubs. Cole Henry and potentially Cionel Perez, who worked the ninth Thursday, could also get save chances while new manager Blake Butera sorts out his bullpen.