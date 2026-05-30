Clayton Beeter News: Earns third save
Beeter earned the save in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Padres, allowing no hits and two walks with one strikeout over 1.1 scoreless innings.
Beeter relieved Gus Varland with the bases loaded and a three-run lead in the eighth inning and was able to record the final out before tossing a scoreless ninth to nail down his third save. In four appearances since returning from the injured list May 21, the 27-year-old has fired 4.1 scoreless frames with a 5:4 K:BB. He owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season and should have a good chance to reclaim the primary closer's role given the lack of success his teammates had in his absence.
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