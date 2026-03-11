Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter News: Fans three in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 6:53pm

Beeter struck out three batters and walked one during his lone inning of work in Tuesday's Grapefruit League win over the Marlins.

After being traded from the Bronx to Washington last season, Beeter turned in a 2.49 ERA and 1.02 WHIP to go with a 32:14 K:BB over 21.2 innings. He's followed up his impressive start with the Nats by tossing three scoreless frames in spring training, collecting five strikeouts in the process. The Nationals entered spring camp without an obvious choice to handle the ninth inning, but the 27-year-old righty seems like a strong contender to close games based on his recent performance.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
