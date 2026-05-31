Clayton Beeter News: Grabs fourth save
Beeter picked up the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Padres, working around a hit while striking out one in the ninth inning.
After throwing 22 pitches to earn the save Saturday, Beeter got the call again in the ninth inning a day later, where he'd get the job done to earn his fourth save this season. Beeter's been sharp of late, turning in six straight scoreless appearances, allowing just three hits in that span (6.1 innings) as he looks to have solidified his standing as Washington's primary closer. His ERA is down to 2.30 through 15.2 innings this season with a 1.21 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB.
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