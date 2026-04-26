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Clayton Beeter News: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Nationals placed Beeter on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 23, due to right forearm soreness.

It's unclear when exactly the right-hander suffered the injury, but he hasn't seen the field since firing a scoreless frame against Atlanta last Tuesday. Beeter and Gus Varland lead the Nationals with two saves each, so Varland is likely to be the primary option at closer while Beeter is sidelined.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
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