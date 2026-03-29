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Clayton Beeter News: Locks down first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Beeter earned the save Sunday against the Cubs, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Beeter was locked in Sunday, launching each of his six pitches for strikes to nail down the save. The 27-year-old right-hander drew Washington's first save opportunity of the year, suggesting he's in the front of the line when it comes to the club's closer choices. Cole Henry is still likely in the mix as well, though it's possible he got the day off after working during Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
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