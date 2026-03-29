Clayton Beeter News: Locks down first save
Beeter earned the save Sunday against the Cubs, throwing a clean ninth inning.
Beeter was locked in Sunday, launching each of his six pitches for strikes to nail down the save. The 27-year-old right-hander drew Washington's first save opportunity of the year, suggesting he's in the front of the line when it comes to the club's closer choices. Cole Henry is still likely in the mix as well, though it's possible he got the day off after working during Saturday's loss to the Cubs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers11 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club31 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East34 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More