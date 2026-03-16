Clayton Beeter News: Missing bats this spring
Beeter gave up an unearned run on one hit while striking out three over two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
A wild pitch cost Beeter an actual out on one of his Ks, but it was an error by minor-league shortstop Randal Diaz that brought home the run against him. The right-hander has yet to be charged with an earned run this spring, delivering a 9:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings, and he appears set for a high-leverage role in a Nationals bullpen that lacks established arms. Whether Beeter can separate himself from the pack and stake a strong claim to the ninth inning will depend on how much he can improve his control after walking 19 batters in his first 29 big-league innings over the last two seasons.
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