Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter News: Missing bats this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Beeter gave up an unearned run on one hit while striking out three over two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

A wild pitch cost Beeter an actual out on one of his Ks, but it was an error by minor-league shortstop Randal Diaz that brought home the run against him. The right-hander has yet to be charged with an earned run this spring, delivering a 9:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings, and he appears set for a high-leverage role in a Nationals bullpen that lacks established arms. Whether Beeter can separate himself from the pack and stake a strong claim to the ninth inning will depend on how much he can improve his control after walking 19 batters in his first 29 big-league innings over the last two seasons.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clayton Beeter See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
18 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
26 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
47 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
68 days ago