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Clayton Beeter News: Reinstated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Nationals activated Beeter (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Beeter has been shelved since late April with right forearm discomfort, but he's been cleared to return to action after making three rehab appearances. It's possible the Nationals will ease Beeter back into high-leverage outings, but he should be back in the closer mix sooner rather than later.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
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