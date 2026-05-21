Clayton Beeter News: Reinstated from injured list
The Nationals activated Beeter (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Beeter has been shelved since late April with right forearm discomfort, but he's been cleared to return to action after making three rehab appearances. It's possible the Nationals will ease Beeter back into high-leverage outings, but he should be back in the closer mix sooner rather than later.
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