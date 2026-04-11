Clayton Beeter News: Survives for second save
Beeter picked up the save Saturday against the Brewers, allowing one home run and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.
The Brewers were scuffling throughout the evening, as they were held to one hit through eight frames, but Beeter gave them plenty of life in the ninth inning. William Contreras took him deep for a leadoff solo shot before Brandon Lockridge drew a walk, but Beeter was able to get Joey Ortiz to ground out to end the game. The right-hander seems to have a tenuous grip on Washington's closer job, logging a 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings while converting two of his three save opportunities.
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