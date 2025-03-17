Fantasy Baseball
Clayton Kershaw Injury: Starting season on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Kershaw (toe) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier in camp that Kershaw expected to begin the regular season on the 60-day IL, so this may be a sign that he's further along in his recovery than expected. Even so, the Dodgers won't make any moves to rush him back from offseason left toe and left knee surgery.

