Coby Mayo Injury: Available off bench Tuesday
Mayo (back) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Though he'll miss out on a fourth consecutive start Tuesday, Mayo said that his sore back feels much better after he went through a pregame workout and anticipates being able to play off the bench, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Blaze Alexander will cover third base Tuesday, but Mayo could return to the starting nine at the hot corner in Wednesday's series finale.
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