Coby Mayo Injury: Expected to be fine after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Mayo is expected to be fine after being lifted from Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Red Sox after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The team will re-evaluate Mayo's hand Tuesday just to be safe, but it doesn't sound like he will miss much, if any, time. Mayo is likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Norfolk.

