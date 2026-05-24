Coby Mayo Injury: Not starting in nightcap
Mayo (back) is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
After being scratched from the starting nine ahead of Game 1 due to a low back discomfort, Mayo went unused off the bench in the Orioles' 5-3 win. The Orioles are seemingly viewing Mayo as day-to-day but will likely look to stay away from using him in the nightcap. Blaze Alexander will get the starting nod at third base in place of Mayo for Game 2.
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