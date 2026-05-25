Coby Mayo Injury: Remains out Monday
Mayo (back) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Mayo wasn't able to play in either leg of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers because of lower-back discomfort, and he'll remain out of action for Monday's series opener versus the Rays. Per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said that Mayo is feeling improved Monday and he doesn't anticipate the infielder needing a stint on the injured list. Weston Wilson will play third base and bat fifth for Baltimore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More