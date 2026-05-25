Coby Mayo Injury: Remains out Monday

Mayo (back) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Mayo wasn't able to play in either leg of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers because of lower-back discomfort, and he'll remain out of action for Monday's series opener versus the Rays. Per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said that Mayo is feeling improved Monday and he doesn't anticipate the infielder needing a stint on the injured list. Weston Wilson will play third base and bat fifth for Baltimore.