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Coby Mayo News: Back on bench amid rough spell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

For the second time in four games, Mayo will take a seat while Blaze Alexander picks up another start at third base. After a strong September to close out the 2025 campaign, Mayo hasn't been able to carry over that success to the first two and a half weeks of the 2026 season. He's batting just .158/.273/.184 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 44 plate appearances, with his poor form potentially putting him at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk if he's unable to turn things around quickly.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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