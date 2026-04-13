Coby Mayo News: Back on bench amid rough spell
Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
For the second time in four games, Mayo will take a seat while Blaze Alexander picks up another start at third base. After a strong September to close out the 2025 campaign, Mayo hasn't been able to carry over that success to the first two and a half weeks of the 2026 season. He's batting just .158/.273/.184 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 44 plate appearances, with his poor form potentially putting him at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk if he's unable to turn things around quickly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends13 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby Mayo See More