Coby Mayo News: Breaks through with first homer
Mayo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.
Mayo delivered a much-needed swing, launching a three-run homer off Kris Bubic in the second inning for his first long ball of the season. The long ball accounted for most of Baltimore's offense and marked a potential turning point after the young first baseman's slow start. Entering Tuesday, Mayo was slashing just .148/.258/.185 with only two extra-base hits across 62 plate appearances. He'll need to rattle off more performances like this one to solidify his role moving forward.
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