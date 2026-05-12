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Coby Mayo News: Clubs decisive homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 12:09am

Mayo went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 3-2 victory versus the Yankees on Monday.

Mayo wasn't originally slated to be in the Baltimore's lineup, but he was a late addition after Samuel Basallo was scratched due to a knee injury. The swap ended up working out for the Orioles, as Mayo produced the team's only runs with a three-run blast to left field in the seventh inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. Mayo had recorded just one RBI over his previous 13 games coming into Monday, going 4-for-35 at the plate over that stretch. He'll look to use Monday's big hit as a catalyst for improved production.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
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