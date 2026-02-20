Coby Mayo News: Could take over at third base

Mayo could be the Orioles' Opening Day third baseman following the injury to Jordan Westburg (elbow), Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg is set to miss at least the first month of the season due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. Mayo was primarily a third baseman in the minors before the Orioles had him focus mostly on first base last season. However, there is a clear need at the hot corner now, so the 24-year-old is potentially in line to return to his old position. Mayo has mostly struggled so far at the big-league level, but the former top prospect showed signs of life last September, slashing .301/.393/.548 with five homers.